Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $150,000 Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,951,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,028,000 after purchasing an additional 335,577 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,763 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,152,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 881,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82,766 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CMF opened at $55.64 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

