Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Archrock by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Archrock by 119.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 57.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Archrock Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Archrock declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

