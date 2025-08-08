Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

