AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,744 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $284.70 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.20 and a 200 day moving average of $292.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.