Q3 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Reduced by Stifel Canada

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Premium Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.18.

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$90.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.14. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$72.57 and a 52-week high of C$97.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

