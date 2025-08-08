USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) is Bard Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners comprises 2.0% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,718,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $23.49 on Friday. USA Compression Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.36.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 69.11% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

