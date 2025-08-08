AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $313.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day moving average of $291.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $222.51 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

