Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.