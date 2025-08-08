Blair William & Co. IL Sells 33,304 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,304 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 123.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vertiv by 68.9% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $139.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

