iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Potentia Wealth

Potentia Wealth grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up 0.6% of Potentia Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after buying an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 323,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

DSI stock opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

