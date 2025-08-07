Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $6,709,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AutoZone by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.7%

AZO stock opened at $4,081.22 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,094.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,723.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,631.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $36.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

