MGB Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $252.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

