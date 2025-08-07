Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $737,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,448,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,962,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,008,000 after buying an additional 120,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,943,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,636,000 after acquiring an additional 292,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.14 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.