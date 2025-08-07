iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.67 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

