Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,722 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.97. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.