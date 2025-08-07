Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 8,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

