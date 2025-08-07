Curio Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Curio Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $387,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $289.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.49.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.