Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.69 Billion Stock Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.78% of Fastenal worth $5,685,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,112,000 after buying an additional 74,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,322,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,578,000 after acquiring an additional 966,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,018,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,628,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,640,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,591,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

In related news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

