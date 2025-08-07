1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

