Keynote Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.9%

DOC stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $396,673 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

