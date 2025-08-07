SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 9.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 802.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 359,523 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 101,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 71,793 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,771,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

