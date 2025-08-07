Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,322,086 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322,086 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.39% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $1,135,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.