Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.42% of Agilent Technologies worth $473,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.