Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 419,199 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $800,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 388.68 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

