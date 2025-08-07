Financial Comparison: SentinelOne (NYSE:S) vs. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Fortinet has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fortinet and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 1 20 11 2 2.41 SentinelOne 0 10 17 3 2.77

Profitability

Fortinet presently has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.15%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Fortinet.

This table compares Fortinet and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 30.60% 148.79% 18.67% SentinelOne -49.36% -15.95% -10.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortinet and SentinelOne”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $5.96 billion 12.41 $1.75 billion $2.43 39.74 SentinelOne $821.46 million 7.01 -$288.44 million ($1.32) -13.13

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Fortinet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortinet beats SentinelOne on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products. The company also provides the Fortinet Unified SASE solutions that include firewall, SD-WAN, Secure web gateway, cloud access services broker, data loss prevention, zero trust network access, and cloud security, including web application firewalls, virtualized firewalls, and cloud-native firewalls. In addition, it offers security operations solutions comprising FortiAI generative AI assistant, FortiSIEM security information and event management, FortiSOAR security orchestration, automation and response, FortiEDR endpoint detection and response, FortiXDR extended detection and response, FortiMDR managed detection and response service, FortiNDR network detection and response, FortiRecon digital risk protection, FortiDeceptor deception technology, FortiGuard SoCaaS, FortiSandbox sandboxing, FortiGuard incident response, and other products. Further, the company offers FortiGuard security services consisting of FortiGuard application security, content security, device security, NOC/SOC security, and web security services; FortiCare technical support services; and training services to customers and channel partners, as well as operates a FortiGuard Lab, a cybersecurity threat intelligence and research organization. It serves enterprise, communication and security service providers, government organizations, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

