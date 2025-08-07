Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,067 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $572.45 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.