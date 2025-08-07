Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 155,170 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,564,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Comcast were worth $500,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 556,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,520,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,584,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 45,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. New Street Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

