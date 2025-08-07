Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 10,769 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 247.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $395.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price objective on ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

