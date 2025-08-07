Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Toews Corp ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after purchasing an additional 948,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,940,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,543,000 after buying an additional 932,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

