MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $291.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $194.00 and a one year high of $301.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

