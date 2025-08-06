Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE W opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $76.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $9,448,994.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,453,573. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 236,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,022.53. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,204 shares of company stock worth $40,135,236. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

