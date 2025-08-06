Commerce Bank Sells 1,364 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,635 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.