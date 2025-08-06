Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF comprises 1.8% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palacios Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,297,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 213,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 154,276 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 432,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 155.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.