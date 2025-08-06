Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) vs. NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Critical Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -37.22% -30.91% NexImmune N/A -534.32% -213.72%

Volatility and Risk

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexImmune has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.56 million ($3.11) -6.98 NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.54) 0.00

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and NexImmune”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About NexImmune

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.