Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 comprises about 1.2% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJAN. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the first quarter worth $16,335,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the first quarter worth $369,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the first quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the first quarter valued at about $16,214,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TJAN opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Profile

The Innovator 2 Yr to January 2027 (TJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

