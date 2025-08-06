Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,883,000 after buying an additional 1,254,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,371,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.