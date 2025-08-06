Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Sells $188,033.89 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Strobo sold 26,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $188,033.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 247,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,286.10. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paysign Stock Down 0.6%

Paysign stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.05 million, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.78. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Get Paysign alerts:

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Paysign had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Paysign during the second quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Paysign by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Paysign by 36.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paysign in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYS. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Paysign from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYS

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.