PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 223 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.1%

FDS stock opened at $387.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.57 and its 200 day moving average is $441.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.27 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.