Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Target Price at $59.73

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.7333.
GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th.
GIS stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Mills has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $75.90.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
