Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 90,116 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,116 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.