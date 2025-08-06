Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

