Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 186,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $2,796,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $20,259,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Compass Point upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

