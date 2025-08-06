Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 370,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Chicago acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $248,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

