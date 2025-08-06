Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,768 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned approximately 0.33% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $26,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

