ING Groep NV Sells 2,001 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $553.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.10 and a 200-day moving average of $498.83. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $399.06 and a 1-year high of $570.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

