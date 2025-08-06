iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 3rd Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.6% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 241.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

