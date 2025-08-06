Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE BUD opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,002,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 359,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 267,579 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.