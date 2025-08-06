Financial Comparison: ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Volatility & Risk

ParaZero Technologies has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Conrad Industries 4.28% 16.87% 9.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $930,000.00 N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A Conrad Industries $303.41 million 0.30 $11.23 million ($0.34) -53.72

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Conrad Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

Summary

Conrad Industries beats ParaZero Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

