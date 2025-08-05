Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
ROR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.72) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.92) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.50 ($5.22).
Rotork Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Svein Richard Brandtzæg acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,684.21). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.
