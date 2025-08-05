Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 435

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 355 ($4.72) to GBX 435 ($5.78) in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.05) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.78) to GBX 366 ($4.86) in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.25) to GBX 410 ($5.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.20 ($5.32).

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BARC

Barclays Price Performance

BARC stock opened at GBX 363.75 ($4.83) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 205.65 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 376.35 ($5.00). The company has a market cap of £52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 310.06.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Barclays

In other news, insider Diony Lebot purchased 1,616 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £5,995.36 ($7,968.31). Also, insider Julia Wilson purchased 2,648 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £9,824.08 ($13,056.99). Insiders have purchased 98,837 shares of company stock valued at $33,407,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.